BPSC 69th Result 2023 Declared: 5299 Candidates Selected, Download PDF at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 69th Result 2023 has been declared on the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Direct Link to download Bihar 69 CCE Prelims Selection List, Cutoff Marks and PDF Here.

BPSC 69 Prelims Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the results of the written exam conducted for the 69th CCE Prelims Exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has uploaded the list of selected candidates on bpsc.gov.in. Five thousand two hundred candidates have been cleared the exam. They will be called for the main examination which shall be conducted in the last week of December or the first week of January.

According to the Secretary cum Controller of Examinations Ravibhushan, the exam was held on September 30 at 488 centers in 31 districts. 2.70 lakh candidates appeared in the examination. Out of a total, 1,997 candidates were selected from the UT while 414 under EWS category. Other than this, 579 were from the SC and 41 under ST category. Also, 109 candidates are shortlisted for the post of child development project officer, and 1,120 candidates for the finance administrative officer and equivalent posts.

BPSC 69 Result Download

The direct link to download the result is also available here. To check the selection list, candidates will need to visit the official BPSC website and click on the "Results" option under ‘69th CCE Prelims Exam’. The results are displayed in the form of a merit list. The result is prepared for DSP, CCE, FAO and CDPO Posts.

bpsc.gov.in Result Overview

The selection will be done on the basis of the prelims exam, main exam, and interview. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check other details related to the recruitment in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Bihar Public Service Commission Total Vacancies 442 Exam Name 69th Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Post Name Group A Posts BPSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 30th September 2023 Exam Mode Offline BPSC 69th Answer Key 2023 5th November 2023 Final Answer Key 28th October 2023 Qualifying Marks 40% Marks 69th BPSC Prelims Result 2023 November 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains & Interview Round BPSC Portal bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC CC 69 Cutoff Marks

Candidates can find the cutoff marks for all categories under CCE Posts in the table below

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 150) UR 91.67 EWS 86.67 SC 75 ST 79.33 EBC 88.67 BC 72 – 78

BPSC 69 Merit List

The commission will release the BPSC 69th Merit List on its official website. The merit list will be prepared based on various factors, including cutoff scores, vacancies, the number of applications received for the exam, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Details on BPSC Result PDF 2023

The following details will be available on the Bihar 69 Prelims Result

Exam Conducting Body Name

Name of the Exam

Exam Date

Roll Number of Qualified Candidates

Category wise Cut off marks

What After BPSC Prelims Exam 2023 ?

BPSC 69 CCE was held on September 30, 2023, from 12 PM to 2 PM at 488 examination centers across the 31 districts of Bihar. Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The BPSC 69 main exam is a subjective-type exam consisting of seven papers that test the candidates' knowledge in various subjects, including General Studies, Hindi, English, and their optional subject.

The final selection will be based on the candidates' performance in the main exam and the personality test or interview.