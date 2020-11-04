BPSC AE 2020 New Exam Dates Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC AE 2020 New Exam Dates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the BPSC AE 2020 Exam Date due to some unavoidable reasons. The BPSC AE 2020 Mechanical Exam was scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 December 2020.

Now, The commission has decided to conduct the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam along with the Electrical and Civil Engineer Exams.i.e.02/19 and 3/19. According to the notice, the exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 March 2020. The exam will be held through the offline mode. Earlier, the exam was to held through online mode.

Initially, BPSC AE 2020 Exam was to held on 28 and 29 March 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The BPSC AE 2020 Admit Cards will be allotted prior 15 days to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

Download BPSC AE 2020 New Exam Dates

Official Website

