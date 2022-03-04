BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Release Date Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 to release soon on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission Website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Release Date, BPSC AE Exam Date, and other details here.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the release of admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer against the advertisement number 01/2019. Candidates who applied for BPSC AE Recruitment 2022 can check the notice on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam on 12 and 13 March 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule in the table given below. The BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 will be released on 7 March 2022 on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. No paper admit card will be issued to the candidates.

BPSC AE Exam Date

Exam Date First Session (10 AM to 11 AM) Second Session (11.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Third Session (2 PM to 3 PM) 12 March 2022 General English (Objective) General Hindi (Objective) General Studies (Objective) 13 March 2022 General Engineering Science (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper 5 (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper 6 (Objective)

How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads 'BPSC AE Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

The candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry their photo identity card (Voter/Aadhar Card/License/Pan Card etc.) while appearing for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download BPSC AE Admit Card 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.