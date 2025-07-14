BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out: Chek Direct Download Link and Steps to Download

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission activated the link to download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 on July 14, 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 17 and July 19, 2025 in two shifts per day in 4 cities, such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.

The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been released for the BPSC AE Exam of various Engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

BPSE AE Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Link has been activated; candidates can now download their call letter after providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's registration number, photo, signature and examination centre details. Click on the direct link below BPSC AE Admit Card 2025