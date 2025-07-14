BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out: Chek Direct Download Link and Steps to Download

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission activated the link to download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 on July 14, 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 17 and July 19, 2025 in two shifts per day in 4 cities, such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.
The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been released for the BPSC AE Exam of various Engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
BPSE AE Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Link has been activated; candidates can now download their call letter after providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's registration number, photo, signature and examination centre details. Click on the direct link below BPSC AE Admit Card 2025
|
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Official Notice
The BPSC has also released the official notice regarding the candidates facing issues in downloading the admit card. BPSC has requested such candidates to update their computer browser and download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 again. Read the official notice below.
|
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Overview
The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been officially released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 19, 2025, in two shifts per day. Check the table below for BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
July 14, 2025
|
BPSC AE Exam Dates
|
July 17, 18, and 19, 2025
|
Exam Shifts
|
Shift 1: 11 AM – 12 PM
Shift 2: 1 PM – 2 PM
|
Total Vacancies
|
1024 (Civil: 984, Mechanical: 36, Electrical: 4)
|
Admit Card Mode
|
Online Only (No postal dispatch)
|
Required Documents
|
Admit Card + Valid Photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
|
Official Website
How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage, find the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 link
- Provide the registration number and password
- Enter the Captcha Code as displayed.
- Click on submit button and admit card will be displayed on screen
- Verify the details and download the admit card for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation