BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out: Chek Direct Download Link and Steps to Download

The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 is now available for download at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam will be held from July 17-19, 2025, in two shifts. Candidates can download the admit card after providing their registration number and password.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman
Jul 14, 2025
BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission activated the link to download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 on July 14, 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 17 and July 19, 2025 in two shifts per day in 4 cities, such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur.
The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been released for the BPSC AE Exam of various Engineering disciplines such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

BPSE AE Admit Card 2025 Link Active

The BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card Link has been activated; candidates can now download their call letter after providing their registration number and password. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's registration number, photo, signature and examination centre details. Click on the direct link below BPSC AE Admit Card 2025

Active Link

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Official Notice

The BPSC has also released the official notice regarding the candidates facing issues in downloading the admit card. BPSC has requested such candidates to update their computer browser and download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 again. Read the official notice below.

Official Notice

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Overview

The BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 has been officially released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 19, 2025, in two shifts per day. Check the table below for BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) Exam 2025

Admit Card Release Date

July 14, 2025

BPSC AE Exam Dates

July 17, 18, and 19, 2025

Exam Shifts

Shift 1: 11 AM – 12 PM

Shift 2: 1 PM – 2 PM

Total Vacancies

1024 (Civil: 984, Mechanical: 36, Electrical: 4)

Admit Card Mode

Online Only (No postal dispatch)

Required Documents

Admit Card + Valid Photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download BPSC AE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 after clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, find the BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 link
  • Provide the registration number and password
  • Enter the Captcha Code as displayed.
  • Click on submit button and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the details and download the admit card for future reference.

