BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 (Released) on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objections if any by 25 April

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019) on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2022 can download subject wise BPSC AE Answer Key from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 has been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The answer keys for BPSC AE Civil 2022 against the advertisement number 01/2019 for 6 papers including General English, General Hindi, General Studies, General Engineering Science, Civil Engineering, Paper-V, Civil Engineering, and Paper-VI along with the provisional answer keys for BPSC AE (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) against advertisement number (Advt. No. 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019) have been uploaded. Candidates can download these answer keys followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019) & Invitation of Objection to Answers of Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 01/2019). Click on the BPSC AE answer key 2022 download link. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

BPSC AE Civil Answer Key 2022 (advt 01/2019)

General English

General Hindi

General Studies

General Engineering Science

Civil Engineering, Paper-V

Civil Engineering, Paper-VI

BPSC AE (Electrical/Civil/Mechanical) against advertisement number (Advt. No. 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 & 04/2019)

General English

General Hindi

General Studies

General Engineering Science

Electrical Engineering, Paper-V

Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI

Civil Engineering, Paper-V

Civil Engineering, Paper-VI

Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V

Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 Objection Details

If any candidate has doubt/objection against the BPSC AE Answer Key 2022, they may raise objections offline. The applications can be sent to the Secretary, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna- 800001 latest by 25 April till 5 PM. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post and advertisement number on the top of the envelope. Candidates can directly download BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.