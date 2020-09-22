BPSC AE Exam Calendar 2020-21 for Various Assistant Engineer Posts Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC AE Exam Calendar 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Assistant Engineer Exam Calendar 2020 (Advt. No. 04/2019, 03/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the BPSC Assistant Engineer Posts can check the exam dates on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission i.e-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the BPSC, commission has unloaded the tentative written examination schedule for the Assistant Engineer Posts exam (Advt. No. 04/2019, 03/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020). As per the schedule, the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical Engineering) against Advertisement No-04/2019 will be conducted on 12 and 13 December 2020.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advertisement No-03/2020 will be held on 03/04 April 2021. Also the Assistant Engineer (Civil) against Advertisement No-07/2020 is scheduled on 10/11 April 2019. Candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) against Advertisement No-08/2020 should note that the tentative written exam will be conducted on 17/18 April 2021. The Assistant Engineer Posts Exam for (Electrical) against Advertisement No-09/2020 will be held on 24/25 April 2021.

Candidates applied for these various Assistant Engineer Posts against Advt. No. 04/2019, 03/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020 & 09/2020, can check the details exam calendar on the official website of BPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

