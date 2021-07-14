BPSC AE Final Result 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Merit List and Final Answer Key Here

BPSC AE Final Result 2021 has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Here

BPSC AE Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result along with final answer key for the post of Assistant Engineer, against advertisement number 02/20117. Candidates can download BPSC AE Result through the PDF available on BPSC website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC AE Final Merit List has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the mains exam and interview.

BPSC AE Final Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSC Result, directly, through the link below.

BPSC AE Final Result Download Link

BPSC AE Final Answer Key Download Link

General Hindi

General English

General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D

General Engineering Science

Civil Engineering (Paper-V)

Civil Engineering (Paper-VI)

3107 candidates who qualified in the mains examwere called for BPSC AE Interview from 22 February 2021 to 19 April 2021 and from 25 June to 27 June 2021. A total of 1240 are qualified in the final result of which 702 are General Category Candidates, 147 SC, 4 for ST and 230 for OBC Candidates.

How to Download BPSC AE Final Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link ‘Final Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Competitive Examination.’

Download BPSC AE Result PDF

Check details of selected candidates