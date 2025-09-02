BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025 Begins at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for 218 Posts, Check Last Date, Application Fees and More

S. No. Department / Subject Qualification Experience

1 Mechanical Engineering Ph.D. in Mechanical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engg. Minimum 12 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 2 years post-Ph.D. at Lecturer (Selection Grade-I). OR Minimum 15 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 3 years at Lecturer (Selection Grade-II).

2 Computer Science & Engg. Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in CSE. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in CSE. Same as above

3 Electrical Engineering Ph.D. in Electrical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electrical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical Engg. Same as above

4 Civil Engineering Ph.D. in Civil Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil Engg. Same as above

5 Electronics Engineering Ph.D. in Electronics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electronics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electronics Engg. Same as above

6 Textile Engineering Ph.D. in Textile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Textile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Textile Engg. Same as above

7 Fire Technology & Safety Ph.D. in Fire Technology & Safety and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fire Technology & Safety. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fire Technology & Safety. Same as above

8 Automobile Engineering Ph.D. in Automobile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Automobile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Automobile Engg. Same as above

9 Printing Technology Ph.D. in Printing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Printing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Printing Technology. Same as above

10 Mining Engineering Ph.D. in Mining Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mining Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mining Engg. Same as above

11 Fashion & Clothing Technology Ph.D. in Fashion & Clothing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fashion & Clothing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fashion & Clothing Technology. Same as above

12 Chemical Engineering Ph.D. in Chemical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Chemical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Chemical Engg. Same as above

13 Ceramics Engineering Ph.D. in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Ceramics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Ceramics Engg. Same as above

14 Civil (Rural) Engineering Ph.D. in Civil (Rural) Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil (Rural) Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil (Rural) Engg. Same as above

15 Food Processing & Preservation Ph.D. in Food Processing & Preservation and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Food Processing & Preservation. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Food Processing & Preservation. Same as above

16 Agricultural Engineering Ph.D. in Agricultural Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Agricultural Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Agricultural Engg. Same as above