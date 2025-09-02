BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025 Begins at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for 218 Posts, Check Last Date, Application Fees and More

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 2, 2025, 15:42 IST

BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 218 posts of Head of Departments (HODs) in various departments of the Bihar Government. Candidates who are eligible can apply online for BPSC HOD posts. Read this article to get the BPSC HOD Apply Online link, know the eligibility criteria, steps to fill the application form,etc.

BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025: BPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of HOD in various departments of the government. The notification was released on 26 August 2025 and the application process started from 02 September 2025. Candidates can apply online for BPSC HOD till 30 September 2025. It is advised to apply well before in time to avoid last minute hurdles. 

The recruitment process is to fill 218 positions across various departments such as Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Textile Engineering, Fire Technology and Safety, Automobile Engineering, Printing Technology, Mining Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Chemical Engineering, Ceramics Engineering, Civil (Rural) Engineering, Food Processing and Preservation, Agricultural Engineering, Library and Information Science Engineering.

BPSC HOD 2025 Apply Online Link

Those who want to apply for the BPSC HOD positions can visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in and fill the application form. Access the link given below to apply for BPSC HOD.

BPSC HOD 2025 Application Form

Apply Link

BPSC HOD 2025 Application Process

Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC HOD position can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

  • On the BPSC Online Application Portal, candidates can login using their credentials.

  • Fill the details that have been asked in the application form like:

    • Personal Details

    • Address Information

    • Other Information

    • Educational Details

    • Experience Details

  • Upload the scanned documents such as photograph and signature to lock the profile.

BPSC HOD Eligibility

The candidates who are going to apply for the BPSC HOD posts must meet the certain eligibility requirements such as the educational qualifications and the age limit. Check the details below:

S. No.

Department / Subject

Qualification

Experience

1

Mechanical Engineering

Ph.D. in Mechanical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engg.

Minimum 12 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 2 years post-Ph.D. at Lecturer (Selection Grade-I).

OR Minimum 15 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 3 years at Lecturer (Selection Grade-II).

2

Computer Science & Engg.

Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in CSE. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in CSE.

Same as above

3

Electrical Engineering

Ph.D. in Electrical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electrical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical Engg.

Same as above

4

Civil Engineering

Ph.D. in Civil Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil Engg.

Same as above

5

Electronics Engineering

Ph.D. in Electronics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electronics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electronics Engg.

Same as above

6

Textile Engineering

Ph.D. in Textile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Textile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Textile Engg.

Same as above

7

Fire Technology & Safety

Ph.D. in Fire Technology & Safety and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fire Technology & Safety. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fire Technology & Safety.

Same as above

8

Automobile Engineering

Ph.D. in Automobile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Automobile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Automobile Engg.

Same as above

9

Printing Technology

Ph.D. in Printing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Printing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Printing Technology.

Same as above

10

Mining Engineering

Ph.D. in Mining Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mining Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mining Engg.

Same as above

11

Fashion & Clothing Technology

Ph.D. in Fashion & Clothing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fashion & Clothing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fashion & Clothing Technology.

Same as above

12

Chemical Engineering

Ph.D. in Chemical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Chemical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Chemical Engg.

Same as above

13

Ceramics Engineering

Ph.D. in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Ceramics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Ceramics Engg.

Same as above

14

Civil (Rural) Engineering

Ph.D. in Civil (Rural) Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil (Rural) Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil (Rural) Engg.

Same as above

15

Food Processing & Preservation

Ph.D. in Food Processing & Preservation and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Food Processing & Preservation. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Food Processing & Preservation.

Same as above

16

Agricultural Engineering

Ph.D. in Agricultural Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Agricultural Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Agricultural Engg.

Same as above

17

Library & Information Science

Ph.D. in Library & Information Science and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Library & Information Science. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Library & Information Science.

Same as above

