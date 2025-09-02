BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025 Begins at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for 218 Posts, Check Last Date, Application Fees and More

BPSC HOD Apply Online 2025: BPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of HOD in various departments of the government. The notification was released on 26 August 2025 and the application process started from 02 September 2025. Candidates can apply online for BPSC HOD till 30 September 2025. It is advised to apply well before in time to avoid last minute hurdles.
The recruitment process is to fill 218 positions across various departments such as Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Textile Engineering, Fire Technology and Safety, Automobile Engineering, Printing Technology, Mining Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Chemical Engineering, Ceramics Engineering, Civil (Rural) Engineering, Food Processing and Preservation, Agricultural Engineering, Library and Information Science Engineering.
BPSC HOD 2025 Apply Online Link
Those who want to apply for the BPSC HOD positions can visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in and fill the application form. Access the link given below to apply for BPSC HOD.
|
BPSC HOD 2025 Application Form
BPSC HOD 2025 Application Process
Candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC HOD position can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the BPSC Online Application Portal, candidates can login using their credentials.
-
Fill the details that have been asked in the application form like:
-
Personal Details
-
Address Information
-
Other Information
-
Educational Details
-
Experience Details
-
Upload the scanned documents such as photograph and signature to lock the profile.
BPSC HOD Eligibility
The candidates who are going to apply for the BPSC HOD posts must meet the certain eligibility requirements such as the educational qualifications and the age limit. Check the details below:
|
S. No.
|
Department / Subject
|
Qualification
|
Experience
|
1
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Mechanical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mechanical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mechanical Engg.
|
Minimum 12 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 2 years post-Ph.D. at Lecturer (Selection Grade-I).
OR Minimum 15 years in Teaching/Research/Industry with at least 3 years at Lecturer (Selection Grade-II).
|
2
|
Computer Science & Engg.
|
Ph.D. in Computer Science & Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in CSE. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in CSE.
|
Same as above
|
3
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Electrical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electrical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electrical Engg.
|
Same as above
|
4
|
Civil Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Civil Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil Engg.
|
Same as above
|
5
|
Electronics Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Electronics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Electronics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Electronics Engg.
|
Same as above
|
6
|
Textile Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Textile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Textile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Textile Engg.
|
Same as above
|
7
|
Fire Technology & Safety
|
Ph.D. in Fire Technology & Safety and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fire Technology & Safety. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fire Technology & Safety.
|
Same as above
|
8
|
Automobile Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Automobile Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Automobile Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Automobile Engg.
|
Same as above
|
9
|
Printing Technology
|
Ph.D. in Printing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Printing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Printing Technology.
|
Same as above
|
10
|
Mining Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Mining Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Mining Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mining Engg.
|
Same as above
|
11
|
Fashion & Clothing Technology
|
Ph.D. in Fashion & Clothing Technology and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Fashion & Clothing Technology. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Fashion & Clothing Technology.
|
Same as above
|
12
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Chemical Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Chemical Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Chemical Engg.
|
Same as above
|
13
|
Ceramics Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Ceramics Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Ceramics Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Ceramics Engg.
|
Same as above
|
14
|
Civil (Rural) Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Civil (Rural) Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Civil (Rural) Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Civil (Rural) Engg.
|
Same as above
|
15
|
Food Processing & Preservation
|
Ph.D. in Food Processing & Preservation and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Food Processing & Preservation. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Food Processing & Preservation.
|
Same as above
|
16
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
Ph.D. in Agricultural Engg. and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Agricultural Engg. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Agricultural Engg.
|
Same as above
|
17
|
Library & Information Science
|
Ph.D. in Library & Information Science and First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s level in Library & Information Science. OR Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Library & Information Science.
|
Same as above
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation