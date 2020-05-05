BPSC AE 2020 Registration starts @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Get direct Link of Application Form; Check Eligibility

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the BPSC AE Registration 2020 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in for the recruitment of 270 vacancies to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical). Interested and eligible candidates can apply now for the BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 by filling up the online application form. In this article, we have shared the detailed registration and application process for BPSC AE 2020 along with the eligibility criteria such as age limit, and educational qualification. Go though the details mentioned below and submit the BPSC AE Application Form now without any difficulty.

Check BPSC AE Syllabus & Exam Details

BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment is carried out through a written main examination that tests candidates' knowledge of subjects including General Hindi, General English, General Studies, General Engineering Science and knowledge of their engineering stream such as Civil, Mechanical or Electrical. The exam contains questions in objective multiple choice format. Each subject is of 100 marks and candidates need to obtain passing marks to qualify the exam to fetch recruitment as assistant engineer in Bihar state services.

BPSC AE Civil Registration 2020 - Direct Link

BPSC AE Mechanical Registration 2020 - Direct Link

BPSC AE Electrical Registration 2020 - Direct Link

Let's have a look at the online registration process for the BPSC AE 2020:

BPSC AE Registration 2020

Step 1: Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online' link mentioned against respective recruitment

Step 3: Fill the complete registration form including personal details, citizenship, address details and others & submit.

Step 4: Pay Registration Fees

Step 5: Fill the BPSC AE Application Form & submit it

Step 6: Download the filled application form and make sure that it contains Registration Number, Bar Code and Submitted Application Number.

BPSC AE Application Fee 2020

General/OBC - Rs 750

SC/ST/PwD/Female Candidates - Rs 200

BPSC AE Eligibility Criteria 2020

Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for BPSC AE Recruitment 2020 along with age limit and educational qualification:

Age Limit: Minimum age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 37 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates:

BC/OBC/Female Candidates: 40 Years

SC/ST: 42 Years

Educational Qualification: Degree in Engineering in the relevant subject

Salary of BPSC AE

The Assistant Engineers of Bihar are offered a Pay Scale of Level 9 - Rs 53100 entry pay as per the 7th Pay Commission.