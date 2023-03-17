BPSC Revised Schedule 2023 Released For Assistant Curator & Other Posts@bpsc.bih.nic.in: Download Revised Exam Program

BPSC has released a partially revised written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Curator and others on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a partially revised written exam schedule for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director on 25 March 2023.

All those candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



You can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, BPSC will conduct the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 25 March 2023 in two sittings.

Exam for Paper I i.e. Ancient Indian Political and Cultural History (Till 1206 )and Paper II for the concerned subjects as mentioned in the notification.

Written exam for sittings I i.e. for Paper I will be held from 11.00 to 12 P.M. and Paper II will be held from 1.00 P.M. to 02. 00 P.M.

BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Advt No 65/2020 Category Govt Jobs Exam Schedule 25 March 2023 Subjects Paper I and Paper II Exam Mode Objective Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission will upload the Admit card for the written exam for the above post one week before the date of examination on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: BPSC Assistant Curator Revised Schedule 2023 Update