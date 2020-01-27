BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Details Here

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Assistant Mains Re-Exam Admit Card 2020 and Exam date on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the BPSC Assistant Mains Exam can check the exam dates and also download the Admit Card from the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Mains Exam will be conducted on 01 February 2020 in two sittings. Exam will be conducted for two papers including General Hindi and General Knowledge. Exam for General Hindi will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. whereas General Knowledge will be conducted in second sittings from 2.00 p.m. to 4.15 p.m.

According to the short notification released by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Mains Examination can download their admit card from the official website www.bpsc.bih.in/onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. You can also download the admit card from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020



It is to be noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had released the job notification for recruitment of Assistant posts against advertisement no-Advt. No. 08/2018. A number of candidates were applied for these posts under the recruitment drive in the state.



BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click the link BPSC Assistant Mains Exam Admit Card 2020 available on the home page.

Candidates can download their admit card with providing their login credentials and should have save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Recruitment Process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.