BPSC Exam Program 2021 Announced for Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Admit Card Expected Release Date

BPSC Exam Program 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the details Exam Program for Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engg) Competitive Examination. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engg) Competitive Examination against the Advt. Nos. 44/52/53/2020 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conduct the written exam for Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engg) post on 21 September 2021. Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engg) Competitive Examination will be held in Objective mode from 12.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M.

Candidates who have applied for the posts Assistant Professor Civil (Advt No. 44/2020), Computer Science (Advt No. 52/2020) and Electrical & Electronics Engg (Advt No.53/2020) can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. Commission is short listing the application form applied by the candidates against the above Advertisement No. and it will release the list of candidates suitable for the written exam.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for the above posts from the official website one week before the examination. Candidates applied for the Assistant Professor (Civil, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics Engg) post can check the BPSC Exam Program 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BPSC Exam Program 2021for Assistant Professor Posts





How to Download: BPSC Exam Program 2021for Assistant Professor Posts