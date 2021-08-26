BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 Exam Important Notice Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Qualifing Marks, Admit Card & Details Here

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission has released an important notice regarding the Minimum Qualifying Marks against the Advt. No. 67/2020 for recruitment to the post of Auditor. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check the complete details on the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the candidates belonging to the General Category are required to secure a minimum of 40% marks, the candidates belonging to the Backward class Category are required to secure a minimum of 36.5% marks, this criteria for the extremely backward class category is 34% while for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Female and PWD category candidates 32%.

BPSC Auditor Prelims 2021 Exam Important Notice

The commission is all set to conduct the recruitment exam on 29 August 2021 at 12 PM. The admit cards for the same are available on the official website. Candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the below link by using their application number, password on the login page available on the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. All those who have yet not downloaded their admit card can download their admit card from the official website.

BPSC Auditor Pre Exam will be of 2 hours for 150 Marks. This drive is being done to recruit 126 vacancies of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam or written exam which has 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks.

Direct Link to Download BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021

Latest Government Jobs:

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 495 Master Cadre Posts