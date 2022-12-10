BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022(Released)@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Schedule

Bihar PSC has released regarding the written exam date for the Head Teacher in Primary Schools-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the written exam date for the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Now Commission will conduct the exam on 22 December 2022. Earlier Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination was scheduled on 18 December 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear for the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination can check the postponement notice and revised exam schedule available on the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Although you can download the BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission has decided to postponed the written exam date which was scheduled on 18 December 2022 due to the Municipal Body Election in the state. Now Commission will conduct the Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 22 December 2022.

A number of candidates are to be appear in the written exam under which 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar is to be filled.

All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Head Teacher Revised Exam Date 2022