BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Out for Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Process to Download

BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor posts against Advertisement Number 52/2020 can download BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 through the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that BPSC is set to conduct the interview for Assistant Professor posts from 26 March 2022 onwards. Interview will be conducted for Assistant Professor posts for Computer Science & Engineering Competitive Examination against (Advt. No. 52/2020) from 29 March 2022 to 02 April 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear in the interview round can download their Admit Card from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on the home page. Click on the link-Interview Letters: For 122 Candidates appearing in interview between 29th March - 2nd April, 2022 under Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 52/2020) on the home page. You will get the link for the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download the save the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

In a bid to download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including 6-Digit Roll Number in the box followed by Captcha Code with the link given on the home page.

Candidates can download the proforma to be submitted at the time of Interview including Prapatra I and Prapatra II available on the official website.

