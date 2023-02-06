BPSC Interview Schedule 2023 Out for Assistant Professor Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Admit Card Download Date

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023: The BPSC Interview Schedule 2023 for Mathematics Competitive Examination has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 66/2020 from 28 February 2023 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor, Mathematics Competitive Examination can download the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023





According to the short notice release, the interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Mathematics Competitive Examination will be held from 28 February to 04 March 2023 in two sessions. Session first will be commence from 10.30 A.M. and second session from 2.30 P.M.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Assistant Professor post should note that Commission will not send them Admit Card by post and it will upload the same just one week before the date of commencement of interview. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring their essential documents in original during the interview round as mentioned in the notification.

Process to Download: BPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on the home page. Click on the link-Interview Program: Assistant Professor, Mathematics Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 66/2020) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023 in a new window. Download the save the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023 for future reference.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023: Details

Post Name Assistant Professor Subject Mathematics Advt. No. 66/2020 Interview Schedule 28 Feb to 04 March 2023



