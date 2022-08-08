BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Interview Schedule

Bihar PSC has published the details interview schedule and admit card update for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the details interview schedule and admit card update for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination from 22 August 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination interview round can download the BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.



You can download the BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, BPSC will conduct the interview for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination from 22 August to 03 September 2022. Interview will be held in two sittings-from 10.30. A.M. morning and from 2.15 afternoon.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Judicial Service should note that they will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the notification in origial during the interview round.

Commission will not send them by post and they can download the Interview Admit Card before one week of their Interview as per the schedule. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

How to Download: BPSC Judicial Services Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update