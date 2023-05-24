BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test Date 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Skill Test Update

Bihar PSC has released the fresh computer typing test for the Lower Division Clerk post which will be held on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday). Download the pdf here.

BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test Schedule 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the fresh computer typing test for the Lower Division Clerk post on its official website. Earlier the Commission had postponed the computer typing test which was scheduled on April 11, 2023 due to some unavoidable technical reasons. Not Commission will conduct the computer typing test on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

All those candidates who have qualified for the computer typing test round for the Lower Division Clerk post can download the schedule from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the detailed computer typing test for the Lower Division Clerk post directly through the link given below.

Computer Typing Test : Follow These Guidelines

Candidates who have qualified for the computer typing test round for the Lower Division Clerk post against Advt. No. 04/2021 are required to go through the detailed guidelines for the test.

According to the short notice released, candidates will have to follow the guidelines regarding the use of Delete Key/Backspace Key during the typing test. Both the keys will be in locked state and candidates will not be able to use the same.

Typing tests will be conducted in the MS Word Application and they will have to maintain the word speed as mentioned in the notification.

Computer Typing Test: Admit Card Update

Candidates will have to carry the same admit card issued by the Commission during the mains exam for Lower Division Clerk exam. You can download the short notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test Schedule 2023