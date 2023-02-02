BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Lower Division Clerk Answer Key PDF

Bihar PSC has uploaded the Final Answer Key for the Lower Division Clerk post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the Final Answer Key for the Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination on its official website. Earlier the Commission has released the provisional answer keys of the mains exam for the subjects including General Hindi and General Knowledge. All those candidates appeared in the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Objective) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023-Hindi





Direct Link To Download: BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023-GK





Earlier BPSC has released the provisional answer key for the Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination on 23 January 2023 on its official website. Commission has demanded objections to the candidates for the provisional answer key for General Hindi and General Knowledge subjects.

Now final answer key for the GK and Hindi subjects for the LDC post are available on the official website. You can download the same from the official website after clicking the link given below.

Process To Download: BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023

Visit the official website of BPSC. i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2021) Final Answer Keys :: General Hindi :: General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D. available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 for the subjects General Hindi and General Knowledge. Download BPSC LDC Final Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference.

Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination: Details