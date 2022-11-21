BPSC ECE Admit Card 2022 (Out) For Lecturer Post at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

Bihar PSC has released the admit card for the post of Lecturer against Advt. No. 40/2020 on its official website -www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check download link.

BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Lecturer under Computer Science & Engineering/Technology Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the above posts from 24th November 2022 onward. Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their interview admit card from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) -www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022





As per the short notice released, interview for the post of Lecturer under Computer Science & Engineering/Technology Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 40/2020 will be conducted between 24th-27th November 2022.

In a bid to download the BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including 6 Digit Roll Number and Captcha Code to the link on the home page.

Candidates are required to bring their Admit Card for the Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology Competitive Examination during the interview session which is scheduled between 24th-27th November 2022.

You can download the BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022