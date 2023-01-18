BPSC Answer Key 2022 Released For Professor/Lecturer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Details

Bihar PSC has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Professor, Chemistry and Lecturer, Physics posts on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key and demanded objections for the candidates for the same.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Lecturer/Assistant Professor can download the BPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has reopened objection window for Lecturer and Assistant Professor examination against Advt. No. 19/2020 and Advt. No. 54/2020. You can raise your objections against the answer key for these posts through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Commission has conducted the written examination for Assistant Professor post on 23 October 2022. The written exam for the post of Lecturer, Physics Competitive Examination was held on 26th October, 2022.

Commission has earlier released the Answer Key for both the exams on 12 November and 13 November 2022 respectively and demanded the objections to the candidates for the answer key.

Now Commission has released the fresh Answer Key after assessment of those and reopened the window to raised the objections. Candidates can raise their objections on or before 19 January 2023.

You can download the BPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC Answer Key 2022