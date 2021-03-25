BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Admit Card to release on 1 April @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule, Instructions for exam & Details here

BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Exam on its website. All such candidates who applied for BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims against the advertisement number 02/2020 will be able to download their admit card through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims is scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021 between 12 PM to 2.15 PM as per the latest release. The candidates will be able to download BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Admit Card through the official website from 1 April 2021 onwards. The link to the admit cards will be provided in this article. All candidates are advised to bookmark this article for future reference.

As per the latest notice released by the BPSC, those candidates whose photograph/signature are not proper in the online application, need to download the declaration form through the official website. i.e. bpsc.bih.nic and fill it along with a coloured photograph/signature in English/Hindi Language.

The candidates will have to bring the admit card along with the declaration form on the day of the exam. The passport size photograph must also be pasted on the admit card. The candidates will also have to bring a valid identity card on the day of the exam. The declaration form will not be accepted through the offline mode/post.

The candidates waiting for the admit cards are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be directly downloaded BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims through this article, once uploaded.

Download BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Admit Card - to release on 1 April

Download BPSC Project Manager 2021 Prelims Notice PDF