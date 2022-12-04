BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Teacher and Assistant Maulvi Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the notification for recruitment of Assistant Teacher and Assistant Maulvi Posts. Check Details Here.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) published a notice for hiring candidates as Assistant Teachers and Assistant Maulvi. Interested persons can submit their applications on the official website of the commission. BPSC Teacher Applications can be submitted from 05 December to 23 December 2022.

More details on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy, educational qualification, selection process, and other details in the notification which is provided below.

BPSC Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 23 December 2022

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Assistant Teacher and Assistant Maulvi Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Teacher - Master's Degree in Related Subject with Minimum Second Division Marks. B.Ed / M.Ed / PH.D

Assistant Maulvi - Master's Degree in English Subject with Minimum Second Division Marks. B.Ed / M.Ed / PH.D

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 21 years

Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years

Female, OBC - 40 years

SC and ST - 42 years

Selection Criteria for BPSC Assistant Teacher and Assistant Maulvi Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam and an interview.

How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Teacher and Assistant Maulvi Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on BPSC official website from 05 December to 23 December 2022.