BPSC Recruitment 2022: 40000+ Vacancies Announced for Teachers, Check Salary Here

Big job opportunity for Teachers in Bihar. Candidates eligible and interested can check the details below.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 17:21 IST
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has an excellent job opening for teachers for the post of Head Teacher, against 40506 vacancies. This job is available till 22 April 2022 as the online application will be deactivated after this date.

If you are interested to apply for the post then you must have a graduation degree with at least 50% from any recognized university. However, a degree of 'Aalim' obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and a degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University is also accepted.

Other than this, you should also have an education degree such as D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Candidates are advised to apply for the posts much before the last date which is 22 April 2022. It is to inform all the candidates that they should check all the c complete eligibility conditions before applying BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022.

What is BPSC Head Teacher Category-wise Vacancy 2022 ?

You can check the number of vacancies as per your category below

  • UR- 16204
  • SC-6477
  • ST- 418
  • EWS-4046
  • EBC-7290
  • BC-4861
  • BC Female- 1210

What is BPSC Head Teacher Salary ?

Rs. 30500/- per month

All the details related to BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment are given in the link below including the online application link, notification and other important information.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link and Notification

