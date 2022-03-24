BPSC Headmaster Primary Recruitment 2022 for 40506 Vacancies, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in from 28 March

Bihar Public Service Commission is hiring 400000+ Headmaster Primary Teachers. Check Exam Details, Vacancy Break UP, How to Apply, Selection Process and Salary Here.

BPSC Headmaster Primary Recruitment 2022: Excellent opportunity for the Teachers in Bihar! Recently Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published an advertisement for filling up 40000+ vacancies for the post of HeadMaster Primary. Graduate Teachers with relevant work experience can grab this chance by submitting their application via online on BPSC website (bpsc.bih.nic.in). Teachers who are below 60 years can apply for BPSC Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022.

Candidates should note that BPSC Primary Teacher Application Form will be available on 28 March 2022. This online application form will be available on the website till 22 April 2022.

BPSC will conduct a written exam for the selection of the Primary Teachers. Selected Teachers will be paid Rs. 30500/- per month. No Interview will be conducted.

The candidates can check more details on Bihar HeadMaster Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy break-up, exam details, how to apply in the notification PDF below.

BPSC Headmaster Primary Recruitment Notification

BPSC Headmaster Primary Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational and Other Qualifications:

Must be a citizen of India and resident of the State of Bihar. Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks. 5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. The

degree of 'Aalim' obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/8. Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. Qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

Experience:

Having minimum of 8 Years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions.

Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies institutions whose services are confirmed.

Age Limit:

60 years

BPSC Headmaster Primary Salary 2022

Rs. 30500 per month

BPSC Headmaster Primary Important Dates

BPSC Headmaster Notification Date 23 March 2022 BPSC Headmaster Registration Starting Date 28 March 2022 BPSC Headmaster Registration Last Date 22 April 2022 BPSC Headmaster Application edit Last Date 29 April 2022 BPSC Headmaster Exam Date to be announced

BPSC Headmaster Primary Vacancy 2022

Total Posts - 40506

UR- 16204

SC-6477

ST- 418

EWS-4046

EBC-7290

BC-4861

BC Female- 1210

BPSC Headmaster Primary Exam Pattern 2022

There will be 150 MCQs in two parts:

General Studies - 75 Qs of 75 Marks D.El.Ed - 75 Qs of 75 Marks

The candidates will be given 2 hours. For each correct answer, one mark will be given and 0.25 mark shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

BPSC HeadMaster Primary Syllabus

The candidates can check the syllabus for each section by clicking on the PDF below:

General Studies

D.El.Ed.

How to Apply for Bihr Headmaster Primary Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to BPSC Online Application Website -www.onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in Click on the link 'ONLINE REGISTRATION' and then 'Apply Onlien' for the post for which you are applying Now, login into your account using your registration details Pay the Exam Fee by clicking on 'Online Payment' Fill Application Form by clicking on 'Application Form' Click on 'Submit Button' You can rel-login and click on 'Download filled Application' for PDF filled form

BPSC Application Instructions

BPSC Application Fee: