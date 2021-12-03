Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on 10 Dec @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Daroga Exam Instructions and Link Here

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 shall be uploaded by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on 10 December 2021 on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check Updates Here.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to release the admit card of Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam 2020-21 on 10 December 2021 on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has uploaded the admit card link which shall be activated at 11 AM on 10 Dec and important instructions to be followed at the exam centre.

BPSSC SI Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 December 2021 (Sunday). It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a Photo-ID Card which was mentioned in the application form by the candidates at the time of filling the form. Also, the candidates should carry Covid Vaccination Certification. Those who have not taken the vaccination, are required to do RT PCR Test one week before the exam and bring the report at the centre.

Candidates who have applied for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2020 for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant against advertisement number (03/2019) can check more instructions related to exam, procedure to download the admit card and other details below:

Bihar Police SI Exam Instructions

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern

There will be multiple-choice questions on:

Subject Name

Total No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Knowledge

Current Issues

100

200

2 hours

Bihar Police SI Syllabus

  • Current Events - National & International
  • Sports
  • Important National Facts
  • Renowned Personalities & Common Names
  • Full forms and Abbreviations
  • Discoveries
  • Diseases and Nutrition
  • Award and Authors
  • Culture and Religion
  • Heritage and Arts
  • Countries & Currencies
  • Diplomatic Relations, Defence & Neighbors

Bihar Police SI Qualifying Marks

The candidate must score a minimum of 30 marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.

How to Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to BPSSC official website - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police’.
  • A new window will be open (apply-bpssc.com/SIAdmitcard/applicationIndex) where you are required to provide your details
  • Download Bihar SI Admit Card 2021
  • Candidates are advised to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021and save it for future reference. 

The commission had published the notification for filling up 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state in the month of August 2020. Out of total, 1998 vacancies are for  Sub Inspectors (SI)

FAQ

How to Download Bihar SI Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download the admit card through official website using their registration details.

What is Bihar SI Exam Date ?

26 Dec 2021

What is Bihar Daroga Admit Card Date ?

10 Dec 2021
