BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on 10 Dec @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Daroga Exam Instructions and Link Here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to release the admit card of Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam 2020-21 on 10 December 2021 on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has uploaded the admit card link which shall be activated at 11 AM on 10 Dec and important instructions to be followed at the exam centre.
BPSSC SI Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 December 2021 (Sunday). It is mandatory to carry the admit card along with a Photo-ID Card which was mentioned in the application form by the candidates at the time of filling the form. Also, the candidates should carry Covid Vaccination Certification. Those who have not taken the vaccination, are required to do RT PCR Test one week before the exam and bring the report at the centre.
Candidates who have applied for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2020 for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant against advertisement number (03/2019) can check more instructions related to exam, procedure to download the admit card and other details below:
Bihar Police SI Exam Instructions
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern
There will be multiple-choice questions on:
|
Subject Name
|
Total No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Knowledge
Current Issues
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
Bihar Police SI Syllabus
- Current Events - National & International
- Sports
- Important National Facts
- Renowned Personalities & Common Names
- Full forms and Abbreviations
- Discoveries
- Diseases and Nutrition
- Award and Authors
- Culture and Religion
- Heritage and Arts
- Countries & Currencies
- Diplomatic Relations, Defence & Neighbors
Bihar Police SI Qualifying Marks
The candidate must score a minimum of 30 marks in order to qualify in the exam.
Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam.
How to Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to BPSSC official website - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police’.
- A new window will be open (apply-bpssc.com/SIAdmitcard/applicationIndex) where you are required to provide your details
- Download Bihar SI Admit Card 2021
- Candidates are advised to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021and save it for future reference.
The commission had published the notification for filling up 2213 vacancies in the Home (Police) Department of the state in the month of August 2020. Out of total, 1998 vacancies are for Sub Inspectors (SI)