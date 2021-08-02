BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks Released, Download @bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks have been uploaded at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check marks, result and other details here.

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks: Bihar Police Sub Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the marks for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) against the advertisement number 01/2019. All those candidates who appeared in the BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Exam can download their marks through the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The prelims exam test for Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) was conducted on 22 December 2019 for 5, 85, 829 candidates while the mains exam was conducted on 29 November 2021 in two sessions. The result of the mains exam was announced on 16 January 2021. In which, 15231 candidates have been selected for the post.

The physical efficiency test was conducted from 22 March to 12 April 2021 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardnibagh, Patna.

The commission has already uploaded the details for selected for PET [15231+357(Ex-Servicemen)] & their performance event wise, document verification status, Total number of Candidates qualified to be considered for the posts of SI, Sergeant & ASJ. The candidates can check their results and marks on the official website. For checking the individual marks, the candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks?

Visit the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Candidates are requested to use this link to view their marks in examination conducted for Sub Inspector, Sergeant and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment). (Advt. No. 01/2019) flashing on the homepage. A login page will be opened. Enter your prelims/mains roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. The BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks will be displayed. Download BPSSC Sub Inspector SI 2019 Marks and save it for future reference.

