BRO DV & Medical Date 2022 (Released) for Vehicle Mechanic Posts at bro.gov.in, Download Schedule

Board Roads Organization (BRO) has released the detail Medical Examination/DV schedule for the post of Vehicle Mechanic on its official website-bro.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BRO DV & Medical Schedule 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has released the detail Medical Examination and document verification schedule for the post of Vehicle Mechanic against Advt No. 02/2021. All those candidates qualified for the Medical examination and Document Verification round can download the BRO DV & Medical Date 2022 from the official website-bro.gov.in.

However you can download the BRO DV & Medical Date 2022 directly through the link given below.



Direct Link to Download: BRO DV & Medical Date 2022





As per the short notice released, Medical test for the qualified candidates will be held from 06 October 2022. The Medical examination will be conducted by the Medical Board of Officers from GREF/Armed Forces at GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune-15.

The physical standards and medical examination will be carried out as per the approved Standard Operating Procedure which is already been uploaded on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the PET/DV round should note that they will have to bring the essential documents in original as mentioned in the notification. You can download the BRO DV & Medical Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BRO DV & Medical Schedule 2022