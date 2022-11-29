BRO Provisional Result 2022 (Out) for Nursing Assistant Post at bro.gov.in, Check PET Schedule

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has announced the provisional result for the post of MSW Nursing Assistant on its official website-bro.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BRO Nursing Assistant Result 2022: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has announced the provisional result for the post of MSW Nursing Assistant on its official website. BRO has uploaded PDF of the qualified candidates for the PET round for MSW Nursing Assistant post. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the MSW Nursing Assistant can download the BRO Nursing Assistant Result 2022 from the official website-bro.gov.in.

However you can download the BRO Nursing Assistant Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that Board Roads Organization (BRO) has conducted the written exam for the post of MSW NURSING ASSISTANT (Under Advertisement 01/ 2022) on 05 Nov 2022 at Pune.

Based on the performance in the written examination, the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website. Now these candidates qualified in the written test are able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test & Trade Test as per the selection process for the same.

The cut off percentages of the written exam marks for which candidates have been provisionally shortlisted in the written exam is also available on the official website.

The Physical Efficiency Test & Trade Test which is qualifying in nature will be held between 14- 24 December 2022. Candidates should note that the final merit list will be declared after completion of Physical Efficiency Test and Trade

Test based on the marks of the written examination.

Candidates can check the BRO Nursing Assistant Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BRO Nursing Assistant Result 2022