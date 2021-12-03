Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: 354 Vacancies for MTS, Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Posts

Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has released the notification for 354 Multi Skilled Worker (Painter), Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter), Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mech. Transport (OG) Posts. Check Details Here.

BRO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Board Roads Wings, Board Roads Organization (BRO) has released an indicative notification for the post of Multi Skilled Worker (Painter), Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter), Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Mech. Transport (OG) in the employment newspaper dated 4 Dec 2021. A total of 354 vacancies are notified, out of which 293 for Vehicle Mechanic, 45 for MTS and 16 for Driver Posts.

Online applications shall be invited for Male Candidates for the said posts in General Reserve Engineer Force (BSF), against advertisement number 02/2021 on bro.gov.in.

Interested candidates can check important dates qualification, age limit, selection process, application process and other details, once the notification is released.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 02/2021

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – to release soon

BRO Vacancy Details

Post Name

Category-Wise Post

Total

GEN

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Vehicle Mechanic

121

51

28

64

29

293

Multi Skilled Worker Painter

00

06

02

22

03

33

Multi Skilled Worker (Waiter)

07

04

00

00

01

12

Driver Mechanical Transport (OG)

08

00

07

00

01

16

Eligibility Criteria for BRO MTS, Vehicle Mechanic and Driver Posts

Education and Other Qualifications:

Candidates can check the details through the PDF below

How to Apply for BRO Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply once the notification is released.

BRO Recruitment Notification Download

