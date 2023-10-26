Bihar Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Maths Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the बिहार बोर्ड Maths syllabus 2024 class 10 for 2024 matric exam and also download syllabus PDF for free.

Get here detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus
Get here detailed बिहार बोर्ड BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus

BSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are likely to be conducted from February to March, 2024. Maths is one of the most feared papers in the board exams. To achieve outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Maths board exam 2024, it is advisable for students to start their preparation in advance. This article lists down the total unit-wise marking scheme, the 10th class Maths exam pattern and the direct PDF download link.

Bihar Board Class 10 Maths Marks Distribution

Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus: 

Section

Marks

Number system

10

Algebra

20

Trigonometry

20

Coordinate geometry

10

Geometry

20

Mensuration

10

Statistics

10

TOTAL

100

Bihar Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

cyber securit

S No

Chapter

1

Real Numbers

2

Polynomials

3

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

4

Quadratic Equations

5

Arithmetic Progression

6

Triangles

7

Coordinate Geometry

8

Introduction to Trigonometry

9

Applications of Trigonometry

10

Circles

11

Construction

12

Area of Circle

13

Surface Area

14

Statistics

BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Download fro the direct download link below:

Download BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next