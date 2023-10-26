Bihar Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Maths Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Find here the बिहार बोर्ड Maths syllabus 2024 class 10 for 2024 matric exam and also download syllabus PDF for free.

BSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are likely to be conducted from February to March, 2024. Maths is one of the most feared papers in the board exams. To achieve outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Maths board exam 2024, it is advisable for students to start their preparation in advance. This article lists down the total unit-wise marking scheme, the 10th class Maths exam pattern and the direct PDF download link.

Bihar Board Class 10 Maths Marks Distribution

Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:

Section Marks Number system 10 Algebra 20 Trigonometry 20 Coordinate geometry 10 Geometry 20 Mensuration 10 Statistics 10 TOTAL 100

Bihar Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2024

Check the complete list of chapters below:

S No Chapter 1 Real Numbers 2 Polynomials 3 Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables 4 Quadratic Equations 5 Arithmetic Progression 6 Triangles 7 Coordinate Geometry 8 Introduction to Trigonometry 9 Applications of Trigonometry 10 Circles 11 Construction 12 Area of Circle 13 Surface Area 14 Statistics

BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus Download PDF

Download fro the direct download link below: