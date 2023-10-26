Bihar Board 10th Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download BSEB Maths Syllabus PDF

BSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric exams are likely to be conducted from February to March, 2024. Maths is one of the most feared papers in the board exams. To achieve outstanding results in the BSEB 10th class Maths board exam 2024, it is advisable for students to start their preparation in advance. This article lists down the total unit-wise marking scheme, the 10th class Maths exam pattern and the direct PDF download link.
Bihar Board Class 10 Maths Marks Distribution
Check how the marks are distributed for each unit in the syllabus:
|
Section
|
Marks
|
Number system
|
10
|
Algebra
|
20
|
Trigonometry
|
20
|
Coordinate geometry
|
10
|
Geometry
|
20
|
Mensuration
|
10
|
Statistics
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
100
Bihar Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2024
Check the complete list of chapters below:
|
S No
|
Chapter
|
1
|
Real Numbers
|
2
|
Polynomials
|
3
|
Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
4
|
Quadratic Equations
|
5
|
Arithmetic Progression
|
6
|
Triangles
|
7
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
8
|
Introduction to Trigonometry
|
9
|
Applications of Trigonometry
|
10
|
Circles
|
11
|
Construction
|
12
|
Area of Circle
|
13
|
Surface Area
|
14
|
Statistics
BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus Download PDF
Download fro the direct download link below:
|
Download BSEB Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF