BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @rectt.bsf.gov.in from 9 Aug

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is hiring 200+ Constable (GD). Details Here

BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (GD) on temporary basis likely to be made permanent in the employment newspaper dated 07 August to 13 August 2021. Online applications are invited from the sportspersons on rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF GD Constable Registration will start from 09 August 2021 and the candidates can apply for BSF Constable Recruitment 2021 on or before 22 September 2021 on official website -bsf.gov.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 09 August 2021 Application Form Closing Date - 22 September 2021

BSF Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 269

BSF GD Constable Salary:

Level – 3. Rs.21,700-69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employee from time to time under the rule.

Eligibility Criteria for BSF GD Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board

BSF GD Constable Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

Physical Standard:

Height : Male =170 Cms and Female = 157 Cms Chest( For male only) : 80 Cms(unexpended). Min expansion – 05 Cms III. Weight : Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

Sports Qualification

Individual event (International/National ) - The sportspersons who have participated or won medal(s) in any International Sports events recognised by International Olympic Association as a member of the Indian team for last 02 years, or players who have won medal (s) in any National Games or Championship recognised by Indian Olympic Association Sports Federation of (concerned sports)/Junior National level Championship/ National School Games/ All India Inter University Tournaments/Championship held between 01/09/2019 till 22/09/2021 Team Event(International/ National) - In the team event, sportspersons who have won any medals in National Games/National Championship Both(Junior & Senior)/ All India Inter University or any recognised sports meet of respective federation/ Association recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or conducted by the India Olympic Association during the period of from 01/09/2019 till 22/09/2021 while representing State/UT/Sports Control Board, Sports persons should be playing member of the team. However this condition does not apply to medal(s) in International tournaments

BSF GD Constable Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Checking of Testimonials/documents Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

How to Apply for BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online from 09 August to 22 September 2021.

BSF GD Constable Notification