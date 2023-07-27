BSF Admit Card 2023 Released for Group B/C posts; Direct Link to Download on bsf.gov.in here

BSF Constable Admit Card 2023: Border Security Force has released the admit card download link for the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) (Non Gazatted-Non Ministerial)/Water Wing Examination/(Workshop) posts on its official website bsf.gov.in. Check the download link.

Get all the details for BSF Admit Card 2023 for group B C posts here

BSF Constable Admit Card 2023 Out: Directorate General Border Security Force has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of for the post of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) (Non Gazatted-Non Ministerial)/Water Wing Examination/(Workshop)-2023. BSF is set to conduct the written exam for these posts on August 6, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of BSF-bsf.gov.in.

BSF Group B, C Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

The BSF Constable/Sub Inspector admit can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Direct Link To Download: BSF Constable Admit Card 2023

How to Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2023 ?

You can download the admit card after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSF and click on the admit card link i.e. rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download BSF Group B/C Admit Card and save it for future reference.

BSF Constable Exam Schedule

According to the short notice released, the 1st Phase i.e. written exam (Computer Based Test) for Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) (Non Gazatted-Non Ministerial)/Water Wing Examination/(Workshop)-2023 will be conducted throughout on August 6, 2023. Exam for 1st shift will be held form 08:30 to 10:30 AM, 2nd shift from 12:30 to 02:30 PM and 3rd shift from 04:30 to 06:00 PM.

Duration for the shift 1st and 2nd will be 120 minutes whereas shift 3rd will be for 90 Min.

BSF Constable Exam Schedule: Update

Date Shift Timing Duration August 6, 2023 1st 08:30 to 10:30 AM 120 Min August 6, 2023 2nd 12:30 to 02:30 PM 120 Min August 6, 2023 3rd 04:30 to 06:00 PM 90 Min

Candidates should note that the written Examination (Paper 2) will be conducted descriptive/subjective type on subsequent date which will be communicated to all concerned later on.

Document to Carry with BSF Hall Ticket 2023

You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

BSF Constable Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.