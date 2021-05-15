BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bsf.gov.in: Walk-In for GDMO & Specialist Posts from 21 June onwards

BSF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Boarder Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of GDMO & Specialists in BSF composite hospitals/BSF hospitals. Candidates can holding the required qualification can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 June 2021 to 30 June 2021.

A total of 89 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 27 are for specialist post and 62 are for General Duty Medical Officer. Candidates can refer to this notification to check eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 to 30 June 2021

BSF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Specialist - 27 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer- 62 Posts

BSF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Specialist - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned speciality; 1 st years of experience for degree holders & 2 nd years for diploma holder in the concerned speciality after PG/Diploma.

years of experience for degree holders & 2 years for diploma holder in the concerned speciality after PG/Diploma. General Duty Medical Officer- MBBS; Internship.

BSF Recruitment 2021 Salary

Specialist - Rs. 85,000/-

General Duty Medical Officer- Rs. 75,000/-

Official Website

How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 21 June to 30 June 2021 in the Directorate General Boarder Security Force, Block No. 10, CGO Complex, New Delhi- 03 along with the documents.

