BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here

BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the admit card and exam details for Sub Inspector and Constable for SMT Workshop.

BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) had announced around 110 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable for SMT Workshop in the month of June 2022. Online applications were invited from 13 June to 12 July 2022. Now, BSF will conduct exams for all the applicants. Those who have successfully submitted their applications will appear for the exam. Such candidates are advised to check the exam and admit card updates regularly on the official website. W provided the login link so they can log in and check the updates.

BSF SI Login Link

Meanwhile, the students can check the exam details in the article below:

BSF SI Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks General English 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 Technical Subjects 60 60 Total 100 100

Candidates who would qualify for the written exam will be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) followed by Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

A total of 110 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process of which 22 vacancies are for Sub Inspector Posts and 88 are for Constable Posts as follow: