BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here

BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the admit card and exam details for Sub Inspector and Constable for SMT Workshop.

BSF SI Admit Card 2022
BSF SI Admit Card 2022

BSF SI Admit Card 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) had announced around 110 vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable for SMT Workshop in the month of June 2022. Online applications were invited from 13 June to 12 July 2022. Now, BSF will conduct exams for all the applicants. Those who have successfully submitted their applications will appear for the exam. Such candidates are advised to check the exam and admit card updates regularly on the official website. W provided the login link so they can log in and check the updates.

BSF SI Login Link

Meanwhile, the students can check the exam details in the article below:

BSF SI Exam Pattern

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

General English

20

20

General Awareness

20

20

Technical Subjects

60

60

Total

100

100

Candidates who would qualify for the written exam will be called to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) followed by Trade Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

A total of 110 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process of which 22 vacancies are for Sub Inspector Posts and 88 are for Constable Posts as follow:

  • SI (Vehicle Mechanic) -12
  • SI (Auto Electrician) - 4
  • SI (Store Keeper) - 6
  • Constable (OTRP) Male - 8
  • Constable (OTRP) Female - 1
  • Constable (SKT) Male - 6
  • Constable (Fitter) Male - 6
  • Constable (Fitter) Female - 1 
  • Constable (Carpenter) Male - 4
  • Constable (Auto Elect) Male - 9
  • Constable (Auto Elect) Female - 1 
  • Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Male - 17
  • Constable (Vehicle Mechanic) Female - 3
  • Constable (BSTS) Male - 6
  • Constable (BSTS) Female - 1
  • Constable (Welder) Male - 10
  • Constable (Welder) Female - 1
  • Constable (Painter) Male - 4
  • Constable (Upholster) Male - 5
  • Constable (Turner) Male - 5
  •  

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next