BSF SI Final Result 2023 Declared For Group B/C Posts @bsf.gov.in: Download PDF

BSF SI Final Result 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the final result of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared various round of selection process for Group B/C posts including water wing. i.e SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), Sl (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) and others can download the BSF SI Final Result 2023 from the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.gov.in.

The direct link to download the final result for the Group B/C posts is available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the same.

Direct Link To Download: BSF SI Final Result 2023-Water Wing





Direct Link To Download: BSF SI Final Result 2023-SMT





As per the short notice released, BSF has conducted the two stages selection process for Sub Inspector posts under Water Wing and SMT Workshop posts including Written Examination and Document Verification/Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test/Trade Test and Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination.

After completion of all the selection stages of recruitment process, now BSF has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the Group B/C posts.

You can download the PDF of the BSF SI Final Result 2023 for Water Wing and SMT Workshop posts from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BSF SI Final Result 2023