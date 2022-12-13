BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download 3rd Combined Graduate Level Call Letter Here

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e. onlinebssc.com. Candidates can check the direct download link here.

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) issued the call letters to the candidates who are going to appear for the 3rd Graduate Level Prelims Combined Competitive Exam (Bihar BSSC CGL PT Exam) on 23 and 24 December 2022. The Candidates can download BSSC Admit Card from the website of the commission (onlinebssc.com). They can also visit the BSSC CGL Admit Card Link provided in this article below. They need to use their registration number, password or date of birth in order to download the admit card.

What should I carry to BSSC CGL Exam 2022 ?

The candidates should carry the following items at the exam centre:

BSSC CGL Admit Card

One Photo ID Card

Other than this, the commission has clarified that the candidates can carry three books at the exam centre. One textbook (NCERT/BSEB/ICSE & Other Boards) for the General Studies Section, Maths, and General Science Sections. It is to be noted that any subject-related guide, notes, photocopy of the book, any electronic gadget etc. are not allowed at the exam centre.

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 150 Multiple-Choice Questions of 600 marks on General Studies, General Science and Mathematics, Comprehension/Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability. The time duration is 2 hours and 15 mins.

Candidates who would qualify in the BSSC CGL Prelims Exam will be called to appear for BSSC CGLMains Exam 2022.

How to Download BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission i.e. onlinebssc.com Click on the admit card link given against 'ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINK FOR 3RD GRADUATE LEVEL COMBINED COMPETITIVE (P.T.) EXAM-2022' Enter your details Download Bihar BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022

The commission will recruit 2187 vacancies for Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant.