BSSC CGL Main 2023 Admit Card Out; Direct Link onlinebssc.com, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023 Out : BSSC has uploaded the admit card download link for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive post on its official website onlinebssc.com. Check download link.

BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023 Out: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 admit card on its official website.

All those candidates who are going to appear for the 3rd Graduate Level Mains Combined Competitive Exam (Bihar BSSC CGL Mains Exam) scheduled on July 23, 2023 can download their admit card from the official website of BSSC-www.onlinebssc.com

The BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023





How to Download BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of BSSC-www.onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Click on the link Regarding Adv. No. 01/22, 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (MAIN) Examination-2022 on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the desired admit card on your screen.

Step 5:Download and save it for future reference.



BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023: Exam Schedule

The Commission will be conducting the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive on July 23, 2023. Exams will be held at a total 18 exam centers located in the Patna district.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

Candidates who are to appear in the written exam are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

BSSC CGL Main Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

You can download your Admit card from the official website after providing the essential login credentials including registration number, prelims roll number and password to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all these essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

