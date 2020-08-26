BSSC Counseling Details 2020 Released for Sanitary Inspector/Pharmacist Posts, Download @bssc.bih.nic.in

BSSC Counseling Details 2020 for Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Counseling Performa and other Details for the posts of Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist on its official website. All candidates who have to appear for the Counseling Round for these posts can download the Details available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)- bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), commission has uploaded the Counseling Performa and other Details for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the Counseling round will have to download the form and appear with the same on the day of Counseling.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring the details form with the important Documents on the day of Counseling for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist Posts. They will have to bring their Original Documents with three sets of self attested photo copies of the same as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is to conduct the Counseling fpr Sanitary Inspector Posts on 27/28 August 2020. The Counseling for the Pharmacist Posts will be held on 26 August 2020.

Under selection process for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts, candidates should note that those who will be shortlisted after the Counseling round for the above posts will be called for the Interview round for these posts. Interview for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts is scheduled on 07 September 2020 (Pharmacist) and 08/09 September for Sanitary Inspector.