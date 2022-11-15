BSSC Revised CCE Exam Date 2022 (Out): Download Graduate Level Prelims Schedule Here

BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the the revised exam date for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam on 23-24 December 2022. Candidates applied successfully for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive exam can download the revised exam schedule from the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bihar.gov.in.
Although, BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-
It is noted that earlier BSSC was to conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam) on 26-27 November 2022 tentatively. Now Commission has released the revised exam schedule for the same due to some unavoidable reasons.
As per the new revised date, now Commission will conduct the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam) on 23-24 December 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.
You can download the BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download: BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022
- Go to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in.
- Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link " Important Notice Regarding Tentative Date of Examination for Adv. No. 01/22, 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (PT) Exam) available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022 on your screen.
- You can take Print Out of the BSSC Graduate Level Prelims Exam Date 2022 for future use.