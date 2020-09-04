BSSC Interview Date 2020 for Sanitary Inspector/Pharmacist Posts Postponed @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details

BSSC Interview Date 2020 for Sanitary Inspector/Pharmacist Posts Postponed: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Posts of Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist on its official website. All candidates who have appeared for the Counseling round for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist can check the short notification available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)- bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the Interview Schedule for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist has been postponed. Commission will release the fresh dates for Interview for these posts in due course.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) was to conduct the Interview for Pharmacist Posts on 07 September 2020. The Interview for the Sanitary Inspector Posts was scheduled on 08/09 September 2020.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has conducted the Counseling for the Sanitary Inspector Posts on 27/28 August 2020 whereas the Counseling for the Pharmacist Posts was held on 26 August 2020.

As per the selection process for the Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts, those candidates who will be shortlisted after the Counseling round, will be called for the Interview round for the above posts.

All such candidates appeared in the counseling round for Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Interview Date 2020 for Sanitary Inspector Posts Postponed





Direct Link for BSSC Interview Date 2020 for Pharmacist Posts Postponed





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

How to Download: BSSC Interview Date 2020 for Sanitary Inspector/Pharmacist Posts Postponed