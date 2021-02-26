BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021 Declared @bssc.bih.nic.in for 1st Combined Competitive Exam 2014, Here's Direct Link

BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2014 Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Exam can download the result through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the result, a total of 52784 have qualified in the mains exam. The merit list and cut off of the candidates would be made available on the official website for the Physical Efficiency Test. Also, the list for document verification would also be uploaded on the official website soon.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

How and Where to Download BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021?

Visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in. Click on BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. Then, A PDF will be opened. Download BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit 12140 vacancies for the recruitment of 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014. The online application for the aforesaid posts was started on 29 February 2020 and ended on15 June 2020. The candidates can download BSSC Mains Inter Level 2014 Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

