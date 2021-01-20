Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released: Online Application Window will commence from 1 Feb onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice has been released at the official website of Join Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Eligibility, TES 2021 Selection Criteria, TES 45 application form 2021 and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 11:44 IST
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice regarding the commencement of online applications for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for July Session. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the relevant field will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 1 February 2021 onwards.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process will be ended on 2 March 2021. The selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter. All Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 March 2021

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 - to be announced

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates who have passed 12th/10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to apply for the post.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Candidate must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above of 19.5 years.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - link to active on 1 Feb

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 1 February to 2 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 1 February to 2 March 2021.

What is the age limit required for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application?

Candidate must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above of 19.5 years will be able to apply.

What is the last date for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application?

The candidates will be able to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application till 2 March 2021.

What is the starting date for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application?

All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the relevant field will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 1 February 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies are released for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021?

Around 90 vacancies tentatively will be recruited through Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for July Session.
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released: Online Application Window will commence from 1 Feb onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Notification DateJan 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMar 2, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Army
Education Qual Senior Secondary
Functional Administration
