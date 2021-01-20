Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released: Online Application Window will commence from 1 Feb onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice has been released at the official website of Join Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Eligibility, TES 2021 Selection Criteria, TES 45 application form 2021 and other details here.
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice regarding the commencement of online applications for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for July Session. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the relevant field will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 1 February 2021 onwards.
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process will be ended on 2 March 2021. The selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter. All Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 2 March 2021
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 - to be announced
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates who have passed 12th/10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to apply for the post.
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Candidate must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above of 19.5 years.
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice
Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - link to active on 1 Feb
How to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 1 February to 2 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.
