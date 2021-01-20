Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released: Online Application Window will commence from 1 Feb onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice regarding the commencement of online applications for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for July Session. All such candidates holding requisite qualification and experience in the relevant field will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 1 February 2021 onwards.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process will be ended on 2 March 2021. The selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter. All Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 2 March 2021

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 - to be announced

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates who have passed 12th/10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to apply for the post.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Candidate must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above of 19.5 years.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Short Notice

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - link to active on 1 Feb

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 1 February to 2 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 21 Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Other Posts, Apply @ afschoolavadi.com

Rajkot Municipal Corporation RMC Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 122 Jr. Clerk Posts @rmc.gov.in