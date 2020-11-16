BSSC Medical Test Dates 2020 for Driver Posts Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

BSSC Medical Test Dates 2020 for Driver Posts: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Medical Test Dates for the posts of Driver on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the Driver Posts can check the Medical Test Dates available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the latest update released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the Medical Test for the qualified candidates for Driver Posts will be conducted from 23 November to 02 December 2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the recently held Interview/Driving Skill Test for the Driver Posts against Adv. 13010116 can check the short notification available on the official website.

Commission will release the details Medical Test Schedule soon on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Medical Test for Driver Posts are advised to visit on the official website of BSSC in this regard. It is noted that a total of 426 candidates have finally qualified for the Driver Posts who have to appear for the Medical Test. Candidates can check the short notification on the official website of BSSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Medical Test Dates 2020 for Driver Posts





How to Download: BSSC Medical Test Dates 2020 for Driver Posts