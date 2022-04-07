Bihar BSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2187 Graduate Level (3rd CGL) Posts: Download Notification, Apply @bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC has published a notice for recruitment of various Graduate Level Posts such as Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. The recruitment drive is being done to fill up 2187 vacancies through the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 022.
It is to be noted that, BSSC CGL Application Form will be available from 14 April 2022 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of BSSC CGL Application - 14 April 2022
- Last Date of BSSC CGL Application - 17 May 2022
- Last Date for submitting BSSC CGL Exam Fee - 15 May 2022
BSSC CGL 2022 Vacancy Details
Total - 2187
Post-wise Vacancy
- Secretariat Assistant - 1360 Posts
- Planning Assistant - 125 Posts
- Malaria Inspector- 74 Posts
- Data Entry Operator Grade C - 2 Posts
- Auditor - 626 Posts
Category-wise Vacancy
- General (UR) - 880
- EWS - 207
- BC - 292
- EBC - 448
- BC Female - 71
- SC - 342
- ST - 7
Eligibility Criteria for BSSC CGL 2022
Educational Qualifiation
The candidate should be a graduate
Age Limit:
- Male - 21 to 37 years
- General Female - 21 to 40 years
- OBC /BC - 21 to 40 years
- SC/ST - 21 to 40 years
How to Apply for BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 14 April to 15 May 2022.
BSSC CGL Application Fee
General / OBC / EWS : 540/-
SC / ST / PH - Rs. 135