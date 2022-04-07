Bihar BSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2187 Graduate Level (3rd CGL) Posts: Download Notification, Apply @bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Ris hiring 2187 Graduate LevelPosts (CGL) such as Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. Candidates can check Notification, Important Dates, Vacancy and Other Details Here.

BSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC has published a notice for recruitment of various Graduate Level Posts such as Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. The recruitment drive is being done to fill up 2187 vacancies through the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 022.

It is to be noted that, BSSC CGL Application Form will be available from 14 April 2022 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

Important Dates

Starting Date of BSSC CGL Application - 14 April 2022

Last Date of BSSC CGL Application - 17 May 2022

Last Date for submitting BSSC CGL Exam Fee - 15 May 2022

BSSC CGL Notification

BSSC CGL 2022 Vacancy Details

Total - 2187

Post-wise Vacancy

Secretariat Assistant - 1360 Posts

Planning Assistant - 125 Posts

Malaria Inspector- 74 Posts

Data Entry Operator Grade C - 2 Posts

Auditor - 626 Posts

Category-wise Vacancy

General (UR) - 880

EWS - 207

BC - 292

EBC - 448

BC Female - 71

SC - 342

ST - 7

Eligibility Criteria for BSSC CGL 2022

Educational Qualifiation

The candidate should be a graduate

Age Limit:

Male - 21 to 37 years

General Female - 21 to 40 years

OBC /BC - 21 to 40 years

SC/ST - 21 to 40 years

How to Apply for BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 14 April to 15 May 2022.

BSSC CGL Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS : 540/-

SC / ST / PH - Rs. 135