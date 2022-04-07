Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Bihar BSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2187 Graduate Level (3rd CGL) Posts: Download Notification, Apply @bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Ris hiring 2187 Graduate LevelPosts (CGL) such as  Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. Candidates can check Notification, Important Dates, Vacancy and Other Details Here.

Created On: Apr 7, 2022 12:41 IST
BSSC Recruitment 2022
BSSC Recruitment 2022

BSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bihar Staff Selection Commission or BSSC has published a notice for recruitment of various Graduate Level Posts such as Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C, and Auditor Posts. The recruitment drive is being done to fill up 2187 vacancies through the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 022.

It is to be noted that, BSSC CGL Application Form will be available from 14 April 2022 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check eligibility, important dates, vacancy break-up, and other details here.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of BSSC CGL Application - 14 April 2022
  • Last Date of BSSC CGL Application - 17 May 2022
  • Last Date for submitting BSSC CGL Exam Fee - 15 May 2022

BSSC CGL Notification

BSSC CGL 2022 Vacancy Details

Total - 2187

Post-wise Vacancy

  • Secretariat Assistant - 1360 Posts
  • Planning Assistant - 125 Posts
  • Malaria Inspector- 74 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator Grade C - 2 Posts
  • Auditor - 626 Posts

Category-wise Vacancy

  • General (UR) - 880
  • EWS - 207
  • BC - 292
  • EBC - 448
  • BC Female - 71
  • SC - 342
  • ST - 7

Eligibility Criteria for BSSC CGL 2022

Educational Qualifiation

The candidate should be a graduate

Age Limit:

  • Male - 21 to 37 years
  • General Female  - 21 to 40 years
  • OBC /BC - 21 to 40 years
  • SC/ST - 21 to 40 years

How to Apply for BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 14 April to 15 May 2022.

BSSC CGL Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS : 540/-

SC / ST / PH - Rs. 135

FAQ

What is the qualification for BSSC CGL 3 Posts ?

Graduation

What is BSSC CGL Application Form ?

14 April 2022

What is BSSC CGL Registration Starting Date ?

17 May 2022

What is BSSC CGL Exam Date

The exam date shall be announced later.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationBihar BSSC Recruitment 2022 for 2187 Graduate Level (3rd CGL) Posts: Download Notification, Apply @bssc.bihar.gov.in
Last Date of Submission17 May, 2022
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization BSSC
Education Qual Graduate
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.