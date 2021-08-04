BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains 2021: Online Applications begins for 5322 candidates @onlinebssc.com

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak & Rajbhasha Sahayak vacancies. All those candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can enrol themselves for the mains exam. Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 August 2021.

A total of 5322 candidates have been qualified for the mains exam. This recruitment drive is being 1505 vacancies. The candidates can now enrol themselves through the online mode. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 23 August 2021

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews. The mains exam will have two papers. i.e. paper 1 and paper 2 of 100 Marks each. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Both papers will be of 100 Marks. To qualify in the mains exam, the candidate must be required to score a minimum of 40% Marks, 36.5% and 34% for the BC/OBC category respectively. For SC/ST/PwD/ Female candidates, the qualifying mark is 32%.

How to apply for BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam 2021?

Visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihar.gov.in. Click on ‘Notice Board’. Click on the link that reads ‘Link for Filling application Form for the Adv. No. 01/19, Post - Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Mains)’. Click on ‘click here’ under apply tab. Login with your registration number/roll number and date of birth. Fill up your application form carefully and pay the application fee and submit it.

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains 2021 Application Fee

General/OBC/BC and candidates from outside of Bihar - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates - Rs. 200/-

BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (01/2019) - 1294 Posts

Urdu Anuwadak (02/2019) - 202 Posts

Rajbhasha Sahayak (03/2019) - 9 Posts

Download BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam 2021 Notice

Apply Online

Official Website