BSSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download Question Paper PDF on onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer Answer Key: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon release the answer key for the BSSC Stenographer Exam 2023. The exam was held on July 30, 2023, and the answer key is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

BSSC Stenographer Answer Key 2023

Once the answer key is released, it will be available on the BSSC website, www.onlinebssc.com. The candidates can also download the answer key from this page.

BSSC Stenographer Key 2023 Highlights

Organization Name Bihar Staff Selection Commission Name of Post Stenographer Number of Vacancies 232 Vacancies Job Location Bihar Category Answer Key Exam Date 30 July 2023 Answer Key Release Date Expected in August 2023 Minimum Qualification 12th Pass Official Website www.onlinebssc.com

How to Download BSSC Stenographer Response Sheet 2023?

BSSC Stenor Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded at www.onlinebssc.com with the help of the provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.onlinebssc.com first.

Step 2: On the homepage, you need to look for the link to the BSSC Stenor Answer Key 2023 among those links.

Step 3: To access the answer key, tap on it and fill out the asked details

Step 4: Download Bihar Stenographer Answer Key

Step 5: Take the printout of the answer key

BSSC Stenographer Answer Key Objection Link 2023

If they have any objections to the answer key, they can submit them to the BSSC within the stipulated period. The objections will be reviewed by the BSSC, and the final answer key will be released after the objections have been resolved.

The Selection Process for BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Includes a Written Test, Stenography Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination