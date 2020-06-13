BTSC Tutor Counselling Date 2020 Postponed, Check BTSC Bihar Tutor Counselling Updates Here

BTSC Tutor Counselling Date 2020 Postponed: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has postponed the Counseling Date for the post Tutor. BTSC Tutor Counseling which is scheduled to be held from 17 June 2020 to 26 June 2020 is cancelled due to error in the merit list.

On 10 June 2020, the commission has released the counselling dates of Tutor along with registration number of all the shortlisted applications. The counselling session was scheduled in two phases one in Morning (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) and another in Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5:30 PM) at the first floor of Pre Fabricated Bhavan no. 2, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Harding Road, Patna. The candidates were advised to take all the precautions at the centre due to COVID 19 Pandemic.

The commission will announce the new dates of Bihar Tutor Counselling on its official website. All those candidates who had applied for BTSC Tutor Recruitment 2020 are advised to keep a track on the official website of BTSC.i.e. btsc.bih.nic.in for latest updates.

The recruitment is being done to fill 169 vacant posts of Tutor . BTSC Bihar notification was published in the month of September 2019 on official website, against the advertisement number 02/2019 for Tutor Posts. Online application were invited till 18 November 2019. As per the commission, a total of 3223 applications were received for the posts.

BTSC Bihar Tutor 2020 Counseling Postponed Notice

BTSC Bihar Tutor 2020 Counseling Merit List Notice

BTSC Bihar Nurse and Tutor Recruitment Notification