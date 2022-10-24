Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Field Officer (DFO), Check Salary Here

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has issued a notice for the post of Deputy Field Officer (DFO) [Group 'B', Non-Gazetted] in the employment newspaper dated 22 October to 28 October 2022. Candidates holding requisite qualifications should submit their application on or before the last date. More details related to Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment 2022 are given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 November 2022

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Salary

Rs. 44,900/-

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Vacancy Details

Deputy Field Officer (DFO) - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor‟s Degree in the Chinese language from a Government recognized University or Institution OR Bachelor‟s Degree in any discipline with two years Diploma in the Chinese language from a Government recognized University or Institution.

Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

Selection Process for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Written Exam - Paper-I of 100 Marks and Paper 2 of 100 Marks Interview - 40 Marks

How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Deputy Field Officer Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply offline on or before 21 November 2022. The envelope containing the application (alongwith requisite copies of certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photographs with name & DOB on the back) should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)” and sent through ORDINARY POST addressed to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.