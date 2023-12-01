CAIIB Full Form: The full form of CAIIB is Certified Associate in Insurance and Banking. The Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) conducts the CAIIB exam twice a year for all the eligible officers serving as banking representatives. This exam is conducted to test advanced decision-making skills and banking administration methods.
The CAIIB exam is internationally recognised and enables banking professionals to establish a successful future in the insurance and banking sectors. Apart from knowing the CAIIB Full Form, interested candidates must also be familiar with the CAIIB eligibility criteria, application, etc. before applying for the exam.
In this article, detailed information is shared about the CAIIB full form, including eligibility, application, etc., for the ease of the candidates.
What is the full name of the CAIIB?
CAIIB is a professional certificate provided by IIBF to all eligible officers. The full name of CAIIB is Certified Associate in Insurance and Banking. Those who wish to strengthen their skills and expertise in the insurance and banking fields can apply for the CAIIB certification exam.
The CAIIB exam is divided into two stages, i.e., the Associate Level Exam and the Professional Level Exam. To get eligible for a CAIIB certificate, a professional must first pass the associate-level exam and then the professional-level exam. The validity of the CAIIB certificate shall be three years, and then they will have to reattempt the exam to renew their certification.
Eligibility Criteria for the CAIIB Exam
Apart from the CAIIB full form, candidates must also be familiar with the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. Check out the detailed CAIIB eligibility criteria below.
- There is no upper age limit to appear for the CAIIB exam.
- Passed 12th standard or equivalent from any recognised board.
- Passed the JAIIB exam without any backlog or Part 1 of the Associate-level examination as prescribed in the official notification.
- They should be a member of the IIBF.
How to apply for the CAIIB Exam?
Apart from the CAIIB full form and CAIIB eligibility, banking and financial sector employees should be familiar with the step-by-step guide to apply online for the CAIIB exam. Follow the steps shared below to register for the CAIIB exam without any difficulty.
Step 1: Go to the official IIBF website.
Step 2: Select “Members” under the “Apply for exams online” link.
Step 3: Read the rules carefully, choose the exams, and log in with a valid membership number and password.
Step 4: Check the instructions carefully and fill out all the required details.
Step 5: Click “Preview” details and pay the application fees.
Step 6: Download or take a printout of the online application form for future use.
CAIIB Exam Salary
Candidates who will be placed with their names and roll numbers on the CAIIB merit list will get an increment in their previous salary. The CAIIB salary increment differs in the case of bank officers and clerks. Basically, officers, after passing the CAIIB exam, will receive one increment in their salary. However, the clerks who pass the CAIIB exam will get two increments in their salary. The CAIIB exam salary structure will be Rs. 13730, including Rs. 11765 plus Rs. 655 x 3 (increments).
Roles and Responsibilities after the CAIIB Exam
Along with the CAIIB Full Form, aspirants should also be familiar with the job profile after passing the CAIIB exam to better understand the job requirements. There are many advantages to passing the CAIIB exam; the primary one is a hike in salary. The roles and responsibilities of candidates after passing the CAIIB exam are as follows.
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Clerk
|
To scrutinise the documents submitted by the customers.
To guide customers regarding the bank’s functioning, policies, and updates.
Check the bank documents associated with keys and cash.
|
Officers
|
Taking care of the opening and closing of bank accounts.
To establish good communication with customers.
To stay informed about the latest bank policies.